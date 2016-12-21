Flu season is here, say health officials
"Flu activity is still pretty low, but it's starting to increase," Lynnette Brammer, an epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday. Although flu is scattered throughout the United States, the hardest hit places so far are New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, the Southeast and the Northwest, Brammer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should the US have universal healthcare? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|94,582
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|3 hr
|Two Faced Politician
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Banana_hamil
|7,035
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|Rocmonkey
|52
|Trump immigration plan could cost the U.S. bill...
|16 hr
|USA
|31
|Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|AME
|375
|When the next big outbreaks happen, they'll pro...
|Wed
|Vaccines cause Au...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC