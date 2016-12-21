Flu deaths, hospital visits rise in California
The flu gained pace in California and nationwide this week, with three deaths now reported in the Golden State and dozens of people heading to local hospitals, health officials said Friday. Influenza has reached “widespread” levels , especially in Northern and Central California, according to the California Department of Public Health.
