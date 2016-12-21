Family wins malpractice suit against ...

Family wins malpractice suit against UMass Medical Center

Read more: The Recorder

The family of a 78-year-old man who died at UMass Memorial Medical Center in 2008 has won a $250,000 award in a medical malpractice suit brought against the hospital.

