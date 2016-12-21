Experts predict a 15% fall in deaths from cancer over the next 20 years with research advances
The number of people who die from cancer is expected to plummet over the next two decades thanks to advances in research , experts have said. There will be a 15% drop in the overall cancer death rate over the next 20 years - equating to 400,000 fewer deaths from the disease , Cancer Research UK said.
