Dirty job shows why cholera still kil...

Dirty job shows why cholera still kills in Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Dec. 22, 2016 photo, Dieusel Gerlin, a"bayakou", or waste cleaner, uses candles for illumination before descending into the pit of an outhouse, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Bayakou strip off their clothes, wrap themselves in rags and plug their nostrils with tobacco to hide the stench, before they squeeze themselves into the latrine pit to scoop buckets of human excrement with their bare hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 14 min Bluechic 224
Poll Should the US have universal healthcare? (Oct '07) 2 hr Monkey8712 94,583
News Parkinson's research in Kentucky offers hope, p... 4 hr Cruise 1
ana massage call full body in bandung 0812-2241... 9 hr ANA AULIA 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 10 hr Kayla 7,042
News Causing autism before birth - is that the insid... 15 hr friend 1
News Can exercise improve back pain (Aug '13) 15 hr Jonathan 65
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 22 hr DOUG 127
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,021 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC