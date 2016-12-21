Dirty job shows why cholera still kills in Haiti
In this Dec. 22, 2016 photo, Dieusel Gerlin, a"bayakou", or waste cleaner, uses candles for illumination before descending into the pit of an outhouse, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Bayakou strip off their clothes, wrap themselves in rags and plug their nostrils with tobacco to hide the stench, before they squeeze themselves into the latrine pit to scoop buckets of human excrement with their bare hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|14 min
|Bluechic
|224
|Should the US have universal healthcare? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Monkey8712
|94,583
|Parkinson's research in Kentucky offers hope, p...
|4 hr
|Cruise
|1
|ana massage call full body in bandung 0812-2241...
|9 hr
|ANA AULIA
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|10 hr
|Kayla
|7,042
|Causing autism before birth - is that the insid...
|15 hr
|friend
|1
|Can exercise improve back pain (Aug '13)
|15 hr
|Jonathan
|65
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|22 hr
|DOUG
|127
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC