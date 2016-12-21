Depression symptoms 'eased' by mentally reviewing quarrels

An expert said he found improvements in the mental health of people who learn to go over events in a constructive way Going over the details of an argument and remembering exactly what happened rather than sweeping it under the carpet or letting bad feeling fester helps keep perspective, academics at the University of Exeter said. The advice is released as families continue their festive celebrations, and comes ahead of a time when psychologists say they usually see an increase in referrals for depression.

