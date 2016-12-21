Depression symptoms 'eased' by mental...

Depression symptoms 'eased' by mentally reviewing quarrels

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

An expert said he found improvements in the mental health of people who learn to go over events in a constructive way Going over the details of an argument and remembering exactly what happened rather than sweeping it under the carpet or letting bad feeling fester helps keep perspective, academics at the University of Exeter said. The advice is released as families continue their festive celebrations, and comes ahead of a time when psychologists say they usually see an increase in referrals for depression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to... 1 hr Jaysus Sharia 1
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) 12 hr Ho Le Kahw 2
News Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08) 15 hr Alvin Boss 53
News How to calm IBS without prescription drugs (Jan '13) 19 hr lorry lazzaro 20
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 22 hr Sharon 246
News Insomnia Remedies - Natural Minerals Prove Bene... (Oct '11) Sun Rags 27
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Sat Kimbo 7,038
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,778

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC