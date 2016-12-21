Depression symptoms 'eased' by mentally reviewing quarrels
An expert said he found improvements in the mental health of people who learn to go over events in a constructive way Going over the details of an argument and remembering exactly what happened rather than sweeping it under the carpet or letting bad feeling fester helps keep perspective, academics at the University of Exeter said. The advice is released as families continue their festive celebrations, and comes ahead of a time when psychologists say they usually see an increase in referrals for depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to...
|1 hr
|Jaysus Sharia
|1
|Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Ho Le Kahw
|2
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|15 hr
|Alvin Boss
|53
|How to calm IBS without prescription drugs (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|lorry lazzaro
|20
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|22 hr
|Sharon
|246
|Insomnia Remedies - Natural Minerals Prove Bene... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Rags
|27
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Kimbo
|7,038
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC