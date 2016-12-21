Democrats seek Trumpa s cooperation on drug price reform
DRUG PRICES: In this Thursday, Feb. 4 photo, former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. In 2015, Shkreli reneged on a pledge to lower the price of the life-saving anti-infection drug Daraprim after raising it 5,000 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should the US have universal healthcare? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|94,582
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|3 hr
|Two Faced Politician
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Banana_hamil
|7,035
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|Rocmonkey
|52
|Trump immigration plan could cost the U.S. bill...
|16 hr
|USA
|31
|Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|AME
|375
|When the next big outbreaks happen, they'll pro...
|Wed
|Vaccines cause Au...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC