Democrats seek Trumpa s cooperation on drug price reform

DRUG PRICES: In this Thursday, Feb. 4 photo, former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. In 2015, Shkreli reneged on a pledge to lower the price of the life-saving anti-infection drug Daraprim after raising it 5,000 percent.

