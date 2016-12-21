Democrats lean on drug pricing as Oba...

Democrats lean on drug pricing as Obamacare repeal looms

Democrats are showing little interest in cooperating with the Republicans who control Congress on legislation to dismantle the Obamacare health insurance law but some are signaling a willingness to collaborate on action to curb rising drug prices. Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pledged two weeks ago to bring down drug prices, addressing an issue that could appeal to voters in both parties.

