Democrats lean on drug pricing as Obamacare repeal looms
Democrats are showing little interest in cooperating with the Republicans who control Congress on legislation to dismantle the Obamacare health insurance law but some are signaling a willingness to collaborate on action to curb rising drug prices. Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pledged two weeks ago to bring down drug prices, addressing an issue that could appeal to voters in both parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|42 min
|Sharon
|246
|Insomnia Remedies - Natural Minerals Prove Bene... (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Rags
|27
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|Kimbo
|7,038
|Listerine may hold promise in fight against gon...
|21 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|3
|Can exercise improve back pain (Aug '13)
|22 hr
|yogataga
|64
|Vaccination Rates For School Children Remains H...
|Sat
|Trash Media
|1
|'Tis the season of the social smoker
|Sat
|JUST DIE ALREADY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC