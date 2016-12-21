Cured and processed meat is rich in nitrites, which may have a role in airway inflammation.
Eating a lot of cured and processed meat such as ham and salami is linked to worsening asthma symptoms, according to research. Four or more weekly servings - considered to be a high dietary intake - seems to have the greatest impact on symptoms, the findings published online in the journal Thorax suggest.
