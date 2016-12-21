Communities work to become age-friendly for residents
In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, photo, Eva Bonilla poses for a photo on a curb ramp newly built in her neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas. The onramp to the sidewalk was built in part due to Bonilla's effort to make her community more age friendly.
