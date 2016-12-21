Children create anti-smoking artwork ...

Children create anti-smoking artwork for new-look cigarette packets

Dr Ranj at Earlsdon Primary School in Coventry, where pupils created their own plain packaging for cigarette packs Primary school children have created their own "plain packaging" for cigarette packs ahead of the official roll-out of standardised packets in 2017. The children are featured in Public Health England's new campaign to highlight the damaging effect smoking has on the heart.

