Charity bids to reverse Nice decision on pioneering breast cancer treatment

Kadcyla has been found to extend the lives of patients by up to nine months longer than those taking an alternative drug An urgent petition has been launched by a charity against a controversial draft decision which could block a pioneering breast cancer treatment from being routinely available on the NHS. Breast Cancer Now has condemned a preliminary recommendation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence to reject Kadcyla as a "disastrous decision" which is "a huge setback" for the treatment of advanced breast cancer.

