Cancer patient wins free pizza, donat...

Cancer patient wins free pizza, donates it

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

But instead of seizing the opportunity to spend the better part of 2017 gorging on the well-deserved melted mozzarella wellspring, Katrick, who has colon cancer, decided other people needed it more. "You know the saying, 'When life gives you lemons make lemonade,' well, when life gives you pizza, give away a slice," the 36-year-old told CNN Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10) 7 hr Ho Le Kahw 2
Poll Should the US have universal healthcare? (Oct '07) 8 hr Catch5623 94,583
News Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08) 10 hr Alvin Boss 53
News How to calm IBS without prescription drugs (Jan '13) 14 hr lorry lazzaro 20
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 17 hr Sharon 246
News Insomnia Remedies - Natural Minerals Prove Bene... (Oct '11) Sun Rags 27
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Sat Kimbo 7,038
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC