Cancer patient wins free pizza, donates it
But instead of seizing the opportunity to spend the better part of 2017 gorging on the well-deserved melted mozzarella wellspring, Katrick, who has colon cancer, decided other people needed it more. "You know the saying, 'When life gives you lemons make lemonade,' well, when life gives you pizza, give away a slice," the 36-year-old told CNN Sunday.
