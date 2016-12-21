Cancer patient donates year's worth o...

Cancer patient donates year's worth of pizza to food bank

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

A Pennsylvania man going through treatment for colon cancer won a pizza parlor's raffle for a year's worth of free pies and then donated his prize to a food bank. Thirty-six-year-old Josh Katrick, of Northampton, had just completed his eighth round of chemotherapy when he learned he was the winner of a contest sponsored by his favorite neighborhood restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone used the sunburst hair series product fo... (Aug '13) 28 min Haidar Fares 109
News Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to... 1 hr Spotted Girl 2
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 1 hr big dave 119
Does Ageless Male really work? A New Vitality ... (Sep '11) 3 hr thomas237 14
News Study pulled from publication after proving tru... 11 hr friend 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... 13 hr Purplemouse2 4
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 18 hr Shelleyinpain 247
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC