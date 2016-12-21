Can you really die of a broken heart?

Can you really die of a broken heart?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Already mourning, fans can't help but lament the painful coincidence: One day after actress Carrie Fisher's death at age 60, her mother, actress and singer Debbie Reynolds, died unexpectedly of unknown causes. Reynolds, 84, had complained of breathing problems, an unnamed sourced told the Los Angeles Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 8 min RIP 48
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 24 min Helpme 7,047
News This is what happens to your body in the hours,... 1 hr Peter 1
News Researchers lambast study associating HPV vacci... 2 hr friend 2
Pregnant or No 👣 13 hr Mommy_Red2 2
News Bedwetting basics 19 hr bedwetter2 12
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 23 hr Brit 378
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Wed DOUG 127
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC