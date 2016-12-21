Breast cancer survivor Sian Williams ...

Breast cancer survivor Sian Williams urges dieters to stop beating themselves up

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 4 min annonymous 122
News Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to... 56 min Spotted Girl 4
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 4 hr Jada007 377
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 7 hr Ash 7,039
Anyone used the sunburst hair series product fo... (Aug '13) 8 hr Haidar Fares 109
Does Ageless Male really work? A New Vitality ... (Sep '11) 12 hr thomas237 14
News Study pulled from publication after proving tru... 20 hr friend 1
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Mon Shelleyinpain 247
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,541

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC