Boil order issued in Lindon over E. coli contamination

Residents in the northern Utah city of Lindon are being advised not to drink tap water before boiling it now that E. coli has been detected in the city's water supply. The Deseret News reports that city officials said Friday residents should use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution.

