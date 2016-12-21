Are you sitting while you read this? ...

Are you sitting while you read this? Stand Up! Especially if you're a man

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

If you have a desk job, it is pretty easy to spend most of your day on your bum. Even after you punch the clock, chances are there will be more time sitting between your commute and the nightly intake of your favorite shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 12 min YIM 103
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) 1 hr Deenoltens37 4,732
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 2 hr Jenny 379
News Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal... 5 hr Giggle2421 2
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) 7 hr trailer park 4 tt... 7
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 12 hr Beziii 7,049
Acne problems? (Oct '06) 12 hr Atik hasan 3
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Dec 28 DOUG 127
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) Dec 26 Shelleyinpain 247
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,262 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,030

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC