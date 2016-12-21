Are you sitting while you read this? Stand Up! Especially if you're a man
If you have a desk job, it is pretty easy to spend most of your day on your bum. Even after you punch the clock, chances are there will be more time sitting between your commute and the nightly intake of your favorite shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med...
|12 min
|YIM
|103
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|1 hr
|Deenoltens37
|4,732
|Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|Jenny
|379
|Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal...
|5 hr
|Giggle2421
|2
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|Beziii
|7,049
|Acne problems? (Oct '06)
|12 hr
|Atik hasan
|3
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Dec 28
|DOUG
|127
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Dec 26
|Shelleyinpain
|247
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC