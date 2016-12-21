Analysis: GOP vexed by factions on replacing health law - Mon, 26 Dec 2016 PST
Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they're in different camps over replacing it. Getting the factions together won't be easy.
