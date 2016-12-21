Analysis: GOP vexed by factions on re...

Analysis: GOP vexed by factions on replacing health law - Mon, 26 Dec 2016 PST

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they're in different camps over replacing it. Getting the factions together won't be easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 1 hr Jada007 377
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 4 hr Ash 7,039
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 5 hr countryman 120
Anyone used the sunburst hair series product fo... (Aug '13) 6 hr Haidar Fares 109
News Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to... 6 hr Spotted Girl 2
Does Ageless Male really work? A New Vitality ... (Sep '11) 9 hr thomas237 14
News Study pulled from publication after proving tru... 17 hr friend 1
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC