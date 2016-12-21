An eight-year-old girl's very special...

An eight-year-old girl's very special Christmas gift to those battling cancer

For one little girl, the answer is more than A 1,000 in donations and a ponytail from her own head to help those struggling with cancer. Darcie Gresswell decided to have her hair cut in order to donate it to the Little Princess Trust after hearing about her grandmother Audrey and her aunty Claire's battles with the two different types of cancer.

