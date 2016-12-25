Alabama offering aid for smokers tryi...

Alabama offering aid for smokers trying to quit habit

The agency has a telephone service called the Alabama Tobacco Quitline that operates daily, and help is also available through the quitnowalabama website. The phone number is 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

