Agriculture leader says Iowa's egg production is up

18 hrs ago

The head of Iowa's agriculture department says the state is recovering from the loss of millions of laying hens caused by the 2015 bird flu outbreak. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey says Iowa's egg production in October was roughly 1.30 billion eggs, up more than 70 percent from the same time last year.

Chicago, IL

