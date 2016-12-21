Agriculture leader says Iowa's egg production is up
The head of Iowa's agriculture department says the state is recovering from the loss of millions of laying hens caused by the 2015 bird flu outbreak. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey says Iowa's egg production in October was roughly 1.30 billion eggs, up more than 70 percent from the same time last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med...
|28 min
|berklee
|82
|Let's start weight loss! (Aug '06)
|50 min
|Anuska
|7
|i want to lose 15 pounds by the time i enter hi... (Jun '06)
|2 hr
|Puba
|3
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|Worriedmama
|7,048
|Enforcing smoking ban 'impossible', say Airedal...
|5 hr
|Well
|1
|EU Supports Joint Operation of Illicit Cigarett...
|5 hr
|Well
|2
|This is what happens to your body in the hours,...
|5 hr
|Yeah but
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Dec 28
|DOUG
|127
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Dec 26
|Shelleyinpain
|247
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC