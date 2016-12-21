A 15-year study finds indoor smoking bans really do make kids with asthma healthier
Prohibiting people from smoking indoors does more than just keep bars from smelling like cigarettes, new research suggests. It's actually doing kids a favor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med...
|58 min
|poor recipent
|100
|Democrats act to save ObamaCare from GOP repeal...
|2 hr
|Giggle2421
|2
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Beziii
|7,049
|Acne problems? (Oct '06)
|9 hr
|Atik hasan
|3
|Hair Loss (Oct '06)
|9 hr
|Kabir
|7
|What causes the acne? (Oct '06)
|10 hr
|Ana Dia
|5
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Dec 28
|DOUG
|127
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|Dec 26
|Shelleyinpain
|247
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC