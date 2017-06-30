#WhatsTrending Guns OK'd for airports...

#WhatsTrending Guns OK'd for airports, daycares, police stations

The legislation would remove penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who knowingly or unknowingly carry a firearm into "gun-free zones," if they comply with a request to leave. Rep. John Becker, a Republican from Clermont County's Union Township, said the legislation is intended to protect law-abiding gun owners from harsh legal penalties.

