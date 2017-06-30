#WhatsTrending Guns OK'd for airports, daycares, police stations
The legislation would remove penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who knowingly or unknowingly carry a firearm into "gun-free zones," if they comply with a request to leave. Rep. John Becker, a Republican from Clermont County's Union Township, said the legislation is intended to protect law-abiding gun owners from harsh legal penalties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin...
|16 hr
|payme
|60
|Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have ma...
|Wed
|payme
|4
|Scary New NRA Ad Reads Like a Call to Arms Agai...
|Wed
|Brooklyn Joe
|2
|Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of ...
|Jul 4
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See
|Jul 3
|payme
|6
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Jul 2
|Daniel stollings
|4
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Jul 1
|Armed Veteran
|6
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC