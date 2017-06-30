The Right to NOT be Persecuted for be...

The Right to NOT be Persecuted for being a Sheep Dog

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

We know the saying that there are wolves, sheep and sheep dogs. Wolves are predators - thugs - criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment 40 min javawhey 4
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 56 min javawhey 63
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) 4 hr against the const... 11
News Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have ma... Wed payme 4
News Scary New NRA Ad Reads Like a Call to Arms Agai... Wed Brooklyn Joe 2
News Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of ... Jul 4 FormerParatrooper 1
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See Jul 3 payme 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 282,307,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC