The Real Reason Gun Sales Are Booming

The Real Reason Gun Sales Are Booming

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

There are a lot of ideas floated for why gun sales are booming, but most of them are wrong. From time to time, a mass shooting, a terrorist incident, or calls for stricter gun control legislation will have an impact on when a purchase is made, but those aren't the primary motivating factors in gun sales, which have more than doubled over the past decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 5 hr payme 26
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... 14 hr Armed Veteran 6
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See 17 hr Armed Veteran 2
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) Fri payme 10
News Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience... Thu FormerParatrooper 1
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Jun 20 Jagermann 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC