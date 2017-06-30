Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allow...

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to pack heat at school

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

Memorial signs posted near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Monroe, CT, following a 2012 shooting. CREDIT: AP Photo/Jessica Hill Pennsylvania's state senate passed a bill that would allow teachers with concealed-carry licenses to carry guns on school grounds, with a vote of 28-22.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of ... 4 hr FormerParatrooper 1
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 10 hr payme 41
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See Mon payme 6
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Sun Daniel stollings 4
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Sat Armed Veteran 6
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) Jun 30 payme 10
News Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience... Jun 29 FormerParatrooper 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC