Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to pack heat at school
Memorial signs posted near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Monroe, CT, following a 2012 shooting. CREDIT: AP Photo/Jessica Hill Pennsylvania's state senate passed a bill that would allow teachers with concealed-carry licenses to carry guns on school grounds, with a vote of 28-22.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of ...
|4 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin...
|10 hr
|payme
|41
|The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See
|Mon
|payme
|6
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Sun
|Daniel stollings
|4
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Sat
|Armed Veteran
|6
|Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13)
|Jun 30
|payme
|10
|Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience...
|Jun 29
|FormerParatrooper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC