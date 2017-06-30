One nation under gun sense

One nation under gun sense

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

I talk to people about guns a lot. As a pollster for races across the nation, and often in traditional "gun country" states like Montana and West Virginia, there is no avoiding the issue on the campaign trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 2 hr Christsharian Col... 40
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See 11 hr payme 6
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Sun Daniel stollings 4
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Sat Armed Veteran 6
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) Jun 30 payme 10
News Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience... Jun 29 FormerParatrooper 1
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Jun 20 Jagermann 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,749 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC