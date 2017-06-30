Ohio Lawmakers Consider New Bill to A...

Ohio Lawmakers Consider New Bill to Allow Guns into Gun-Free Zones

Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones without being criminally liable. The Republican-sponsored bill would let concealed-carry permit holders take their guns into gun-free zones including restaurants, schools and courthouses as long as they're not caught.

