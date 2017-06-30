Millennials Aren't That Into Guns - Unless It's in a Video Game
A new survey by Pew Research Center found that adults aged 18 to 29 are more likely to cite sport shooting as their principle reason for owning a gun. "Older people are saying they want guns for protection, but 18 to 29 year-olds are saying they're more into going shooting at a gun range," Kim Parker, director of social trends research at Pew Research Center, told NBC News.
