Leta s be honest, America has a lot of guns because theya re fun

There are 4 comments on the The Olympian story from 16 hrs ago, titled Leta s be honest, America has a lot of guns because theya re fun.

There is a reason why America has about as many guns as people, and it's not because millions are terrified of a home invasion or fear drug gangs crossing the Rio Grande. It is a reason "anti-gunners" seldom acknowledge, but it helps explain the rejection of seemingly reasonable firearm safety laws.

payme

Corinth, MS

#1 12 hrs ago
Yet another left wing lunatic talking about our rights as if they they are second class.
Making claims that some are not deserving of the right and the rest need training to have the right.

Do we require citizens to have training before having free speech? Do we require training before we can vote? Should there be safety laws before we exercise any of our other rights?

And then he makings degrading remarks against the NRA . The NRA is made up of U.S. citizens who band together to protect our rights and lobby our elected representatives to notify them of our wishes when it comes to representing us. No different than MADD (Mothers Against drunk Driving). Do they exhort to "scare tactics". Would he consider MADD as a problem to national security?

The one liner of "some of us manage to straddle both sides". As a writer and member of the press, does he "straddle the line" of freedom of the press or free speech?
FormerParatrooper

Since: Mar 17

831

United States

#2 8 hrs ago
We need Firearms safety Education in schools and make it a required course just like Drivers Education and Sex Education.
payme

Corinth, MS

#3 6 hrs ago
FormerParatrooper wrote:
We need Firearms safety Education in schools and make it a required course just like Drivers Education and Sex Education.
I took hunters ed. in school. It was optional but i still learned a lot.

Also need voter education and truth in the press courses. Seams more are lacking there than in gun ownership.
FormerParatrooper

Since: Mar 17

831

United States

#4 4 hrs ago
payme wrote:
I took hunters ed. in school. It was optional but i still learned a lot.

Also need voter education and truth in the press courses. Seams more are lacking there than in gun ownership.
There was a time when High Schools had marksmanship programs as well.

We didn't have the Hunters Ed as an option for school, but the program was taught after school hours by the DNR. The Boy Scouts had Firearm Safety Programs when I was a Scout, and we put a lot of rounds downrange.

Those options seem to have been relegated to the dust bin in favor of programs that do not teach safety or responsibility.

Civics was a wonderful class, it seems as if the majority of people today have forgotten that class.
