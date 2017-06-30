laws will expand concealed guns to pu...

laws will expand concealed guns to public facilities

13 hrs ago

Concealed guns will be allowed in more places in more states as scores of new laws take effect across the nation. Among the laws kicking in Saturday are ones allowing concealed guns at college campuses in Kansas and Georgia, at bus stations and more public buildings in Tennessee, and at the state Capitol in Iowa.

Chicago, IL

