Kansas college campuses brace for con...

Kansas college campuses brace for concealed guns under law

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

If you keep a handgun in your backpack and the professor calls you to the front of the class to answer a question, take the backpack with you. If your weapon is holstered on you, make sure your shirt or jacket won't ride up and show it off if you bend down to tie your shoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 6 min payme 26
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... 8 hr Armed Veteran 6
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See 11 hr Armed Veteran 2
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) Fri payme 10
News Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience... Thu FormerParatrooper 1
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Jun 20 Jagermann 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,258 • Total comments across all topics: 282,175,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC