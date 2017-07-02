Guns & Politics: Czech Your Guns And ...

Guns & Politics: Czech Your Guns And Make Sure They Are Loaded

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Caller

Is it possible? Is there really a European nation that is not marching forward at warp speed to commit suicide? It would seem that that is in fact the case, as lawmakers in the lower Parliament of the Czech Republic have just voted to enact legislation "that would see the right to bear firearms enshrined in the country's constitution in a move directed against tighter regulations from the European Union." The legislation: "a passed with 139 deputies agreeing to the amendment to the constitution with only nine deputies voting against.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See 14 min payme 6
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... 16 hr Daniel stollings 4
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 17 hr FormerParatrooper 39
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Sat Armed Veteran 6
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) Jun 30 payme 10
News Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience... Jun 29 FormerParatrooper 1
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Jun 20 Jagermann 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,170 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC