Guns & Politics: Czech Your Guns And Make Sure They Are Loaded

Is it possible? Is there really a European nation that is not marching forward at warp speed to commit suicide? It would seem that that is in fact the case, as lawmakers in the lower Parliament of the Czech Republic have just voted to enact legislation "that would see the right to bear firearms enshrined in the country's constitution in a move directed against tighter regulations from the European Union." The legislation: "a passed with 139 deputies agreeing to the amendment to the constitution with only nine deputies voting against.

