Gun owners more likely to be politically active, says Pew Research Center
The majority of Americans favor stricter gun controls, but gun owners are much more likely to be politically active and to contact public officials about their beliefs, according to a new survey that goes a long way toward explaining the political power of Second Amendment advocates. Twenty-one percent of gun owners said they have contacted public officials about their feelings on the issue, including 9 percent who had done so in the last year, according to the Pew Research Center.
