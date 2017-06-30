Gun owners more likely to be politica...

Gun owners more likely to be politically active, says Pew Research Center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

The majority of Americans favor stricter gun controls, but gun owners are much more likely to be politically active and to contact public officials about their beliefs, according to a new survey that goes a long way toward explaining the political power of Second Amendment advocates. Twenty-one percent of gun owners said they have contacted public officials about their feelings on the issue, including 9 percent who had done so in the last year, according to the Pew Research Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See 6 hr Another Thought 4
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... 7 hr Daniel stollings 4
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 8 hr FormerParatrooper 39
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Sat Armed Veteran 6
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) Jun 30 payme 10
News Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience... Jun 29 FormerParatrooper 1
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Jun 20 Jagermann 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,864 • Total comments across all topics: 282,196,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC