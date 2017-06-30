Gratitude for Campus Carry

Gratitude for Campus Carry

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

The University of West Georgia gave me an opportunity a few years ago to become an adjunct professor in its Criminology Department. Teaching criminal law to future police officers, prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers and students pursuing other careers has been a blessing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have ma... 1 hr Frogface Kate 1
News Scary New NRA Ad Reads Like a Call to Arms Agai... 2 hr Brooklyn Joe 2
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 4 hr payme 44
News Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of ... Tue FormerParatrooper 1
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See Mon payme 6
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Sun Daniel stollings 4
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Jul 1 Armed Veteran 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC