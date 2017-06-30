Florida 'Stand Your Ground' law revis...

Florida 'Stand Your Ground' law revisions unconstitutional, judge rules

Read more: Reuters

A Florida state court judge ruled on Monday that recent changes to the state's "stand your ground" law are unconstitutional, finding that legislators overstepped when making it easier for defendants to argue self-defense to obtain immunity for violent acts. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Milton Hirsch said courts, not lawmakers, should set the process by which defendants can claim they were protecting themselves with an act of violence, according to the ruling posted online by the Miami Herald.

Chicago, IL

