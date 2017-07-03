Federal Judge Stays California Confis...

Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of Magazines Holding More than 10 Rounds

Last year California voters passed Proposition 63 , a measure that amounted to a mass confiscation of firearm magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds. The new rule was supposed to take effect on July 1, but at the last minute a judge delayed the crackdown while a suit to stop it proceeds.

FormerParatroope r

Since: Mar 17

840

United States

#1 Yesterday
"Benitez also concludes that this confiscation, even beyond Second Amendment concerns, amounts to an unconstitutional taking of personal property."

This is the key point.
