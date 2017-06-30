Czech Lower House Approves Gun Rights Constitutional Amendment
Exactly two weeks after the Czech Republic announced that they would challenge restrictive changes to the European Union's European Firearms Directive in the European Court of Justice, the small nation has once again acted to defend themselves against transnational gun controllers. On June 28, the Czech Chamber of Deputies approved a constitutional amendment to protect Czech citizens' right to possess firearms and ammunition, with a reported 139 of 200 deputies voting in favor.
