Charlie Baker gives Game gig to gun guy

Charlie Baker gives Game gig to gun guy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Gov. Charlie Baker's move to appoint the head of a gun rights group to lead the Department of Fish & Game is being seen as both an attempt to recover alienated conservatives and to challenge his possible Democratic challenger Attorney General Maura Healey. Baker picked Ronald Amidon, the president of the Gun Owners' Action League of Massachusetts, to be commissioner of the wildlife agency on Wednesday, even as the organization is actively suing Healey in U.S. District Court over a copycat assault weapons ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment 3 hr javawhey 4
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 4 hr javawhey 63
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) 7 hr against the const... 11
News Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have ma... Jul 5 payme 4
News Scary New NRA Ad Reads Like a Call to Arms Agai... Jul 5 Brooklyn Joe 2
News Federal Judge Stays California Confiscation of ... Jul 4 FormerParatrooper 1
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See Jul 3 payme 6
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC