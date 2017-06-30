Charlie Baker gives Game gig to gun guy
Gov. Charlie Baker's move to appoint the head of a gun rights group to lead the Department of Fish & Game is being seen as both an attempt to recover alienated conservatives and to challenge his possible Democratic challenger Attorney General Maura Healey. Baker picked Ronald Amidon, the president of the Gun Owners' Action League of Massachusetts, to be commissioner of the wildlife agency on Wednesday, even as the organization is actively suing Healey in U.S. District Court over a copycat assault weapons ban.
