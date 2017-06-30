Chamber-View Holdings Acquired by Doug Koenig
HAMBURG, Pa. - - Chamber-View LLC., located in Nashua, NH manufacture of visual firearm safety products for shotguns, AR rifle platforms and pistols has been acquired by X-Ring Productions, LLC., effective June 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin...
|31 min
|FormerParatrooper
|39
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|22 hr
|Armed Veteran
|6
|The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See
|Sat
|Armed Veteran
|2
|Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13)
|Jun 30
|payme
|10
|Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience...
|Jun 29
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first
|Jun 20
|Jagermann
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC