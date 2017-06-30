Chamber-View Holdings Acquired by Dou...

Chamber-View Holdings Acquired by Doug Koenig

HAMBURG, Pa. - - Chamber-View LLC., located in Nashua, NH manufacture of visual firearm safety products for shotguns, AR rifle platforms and pistols has been acquired by X-Ring Productions, LLC., effective June 16, 2017.

