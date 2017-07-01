CCW Weekend: Should You Tell Someone ...

CCW Weekend: Should You Tell Someone That You Own Guns?

There was a recent "Dear Abby" advice column wherein columnist Jeanne Phillips - incidentally that column has never actually been written by someone named "Abby" and neither, for that matter, was "Ann Landers" - did some backtracking after getting called out by the Moms Demand Action group. Phillips was initially asked by a concerned mom whether it was appropriate to ask people if they kept guns in their home, especially if her child was going to be at their home.



