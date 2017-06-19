Wide gulf in attitudes, experiences separates people who own guns from those who don't
Americans who own guns and those who don't have starkly differing views about weapons, their role in society and their relationship to crime - disagreements that help explain why the national debate over gun control seldom moves. About 30 percent of Americans own a gun, most of those more than one.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Jun 21
|Daniel stollings
|2
|Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first
|Jun 20
|Jagermann
|2
|GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ...
|Jun 16
|Red Crosse
|3
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Jun 15
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
