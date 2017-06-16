Where does GOP baseball shooting leave the gun control debate?

In the aftermath of Wednesday's shooting at a congressional baseball practice, the question arises, where does this leave the gun control debate? Members of Congress have called for unity to replace divisive, hateful rhetoric, which some argue motivated the attack on Republican congressmen - but few have pushed for legislative measures on gun control in response. And with at least one mass shooting occurring every month , gun violence may continue to be a significant issue.

