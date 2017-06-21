Washington State Warns Of Possible Se...

Washington State Warns Of Possible Service Suspension Supporting Firearms Industry

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Washington State is warning on official websites an inability to agree on a state budget could mean services supporting firearms sales, training and licensing could be suspended July 1. Washington's Department of Licensing posted a warning on its website of the possible shutdown or partial shutdown of services. It detailed the legislature's inability to agree on operating and capital budgets that fund several state agencies, including those dealing with state firearms dealer licensing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... 9 hr Daniel stollings 2
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Tue Jagermann 2
News GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ... Jun 16 Red Crosse 3
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Jun 15 FormerParatrooper 5
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... Jun 13 Billyball 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC