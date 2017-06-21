Washington State Warns Of Possible Service Suspension Supporting Firearms Industry
Washington State is warning on official websites an inability to agree on a state budget could mean services supporting firearms sales, training and licensing could be suspended July 1. Washington's Department of Licensing posted a warning on its website of the possible shutdown or partial shutdown of services. It detailed the legislature's inability to agree on operating and capital budgets that fund several state agencies, including those dealing with state firearms dealer licensing.
