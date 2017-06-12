Virginia shooting revives debate on gun control
Liberals were quick to point out that Virginia, which is just across the Potomac river from the capital, has liberal gun laws with no permit required for concealed weapons and background checks that are not considered stringent. WASHINGTON: A Republican Congressman was among five people shot and wounded by a white gunman on Wednesday morning in a state with liberal gun laws that adjoins Washington DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|10 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Tue
|Billyball
|4
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Mon
|Jimaud
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC