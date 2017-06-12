Virginia shooting revives debate on g...

Virginia shooting revives debate on gun control

Liberals were quick to point out that Virginia, which is just across the Potomac river from the capital, has liberal gun laws with no permit required for concealed weapons and background checks that are not considered stringent. WASHINGTON: A Republican Congressman was among five people shot and wounded by a white gunman on Wednesday morning in a state with liberal gun laws that adjoins Washington DC.

