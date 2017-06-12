Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Says Th...

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Says There Are 'Too Many Guns on The Street' After Scalise Shooting

There are 4 comments on the Time story from 11 hrs ago, titled Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Says There Are 'Too Many Guns on The Street' After Scalise Shooting.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe raised the issue of gun control during a news conference Wednesday, after five people were injured in an "Let me say this: I think we need to do more to protect all of our citizens. I have long advocated - this is not what today is about, but there are too many guns on the street," the Democratic governor said, when asked if anything more needs to be done to protect politicians.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1
Too many Democratic guns?

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,876

Goodby Hillary

#2
Leave it to a SKUZ like Democrap McAuliffe to politicize a tragedy. Par for the course with libs.

FormerParatrooper

Since: Mar 17

763

Minneapolis, MN

#3
Seems the shooter had been arrested for several violent incidents involving domestic violence and DUI arrests. He was not convicted of any of these. He retained his Illinois FOID Card, and was in legal possession of his firearms.

What we should be asking is why an individual with many arrests was allowed to plea out of convictions? That is for the State's Attorney to explain.
cadillac dreams

Richmond, KY

#4
FormerParatrooper wrote:
Seems the shooter had been arrested for several violent incidents involving domestic violence and DUI arrests. He was not convicted of any of these. He retained his Illinois FOID Card, and was in legal possession of his firearms.

What we should be asking is why an individual with many arrests was allowed to plea out of convictions? That is for the State's Attorney to explain.
Exactly.
Chicago, IL

