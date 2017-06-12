There are on the Time story from 11 hrs ago, titled Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Says There Are 'Too Many Guns on The Street' After Scalise Shooting. In it, Time reports that:

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe raised the issue of gun control during a news conference Wednesday, after five people were injured in an "Let me say this: I think we need to do more to protect all of our citizens. I have long advocated - this is not what today is about, but there are too many guns on the street," the Democratic governor said, when asked if anything more needs to be done to protect politicians.

