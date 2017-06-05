USCCA President: "London Terror Attacks SHOULD Spark Gun Debate"
But Tim Schmidt, President & Founder of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, said today that the President's observation was the correct one and that the recent terrorist attacks in London, Paris and elsewhere SHOULD bring the issue of failed gun control laws to the forefront including the inability of citizens in many countries to adequately protect themselves. Both Paris and London have some of the most restrictive gun laws in the world and media outlets reported that some in London had to resort to throwing bottles and chairs at the attacking terrorists in a desperate effort to protect themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|17 hr
|payme
|2
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC