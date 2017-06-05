USCCA President: "London Terror Attac...

USCCA President: "London Terror Attacks SHOULD Spark Gun Debate"

But Tim Schmidt, President & Founder of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, said today that the President's observation was the correct one and that the recent terrorist attacks in London, Paris and elsewhere SHOULD bring the issue of failed gun control laws to the forefront including the inability of citizens in many countries to adequately protect themselves. Both Paris and London have some of the most restrictive gun laws in the world and media outlets reported that some in London had to resort to throwing bottles and chairs at the attacking terrorists in a desperate effort to protect themselves.

