US state allows college students, teachers to carry guns
Students and professors will be legally allowed to carry concealed handguns onto college campuses starting Saturday in the US state of Kansas. The concealed carry law was enacted four years ago and applied to all public buildings, but colleges in the Midwestern state were exempted until July of this year.
