US state allows college students, tea...

US state allows college students, teachers to carry guns

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Students and professors will be legally allowed to carry concealed handguns onto college campuses starting Saturday in the US state of Kansas. The concealed carry law was enacted four years ago and applied to all public buildings, but colleges in the Midwestern state were exempted until July of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See 22 min Armed Veteran 2
News Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin... 35 min Pope Benedictum 19
Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13) Fri payme 10
News Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience... Thu FormerParatrooper 1
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Jun 20 Jagermann 2
News GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ... Jun 16 Red Crosse 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,722 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC