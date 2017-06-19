U.S. top court leaves in place California concealed guns curbs
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped one of the most hotly contested gun rights disputes in years, declining to rule in a California case on whether a person's constitutional right to keep firearms for self-defense extends outside the home. Gun owners had taken aim at a California law that bars them from being granted a permit to carry a concealed gun in public places unless they show "good cause" for having it, with county sheriffs making the determination.
